LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $162.95. The company has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

