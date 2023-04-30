LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,286,674 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.74% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $288,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

