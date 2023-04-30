LPL Financial LLC Buys 282,668 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $388,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

