LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $503,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

