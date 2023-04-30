Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

