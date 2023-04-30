Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 927 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $166.85 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

