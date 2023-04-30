Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $464.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.37 and a 200 day moving average of $472.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

