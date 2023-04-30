Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 586 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

