Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $56.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.