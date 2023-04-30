Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

