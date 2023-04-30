Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 962.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 205,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 186,208 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $7,854,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

