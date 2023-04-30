Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.45-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.45-13.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.45. 1,878,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.89 and its 200 day moving average is $331.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $370.54.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.