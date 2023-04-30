Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

LECO traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 835,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

