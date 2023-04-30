Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $63.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22.

Insider Activity

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

