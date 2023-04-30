Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00007103 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $16.95 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,651,619 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

