Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,266 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up 1.2% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,455 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.3 %
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Latin America Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.