Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,266 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up 1.2% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,455 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.3 %

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.