Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 16,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

