Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LII traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.91. 382,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,515. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.25. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $284.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

