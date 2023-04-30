Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,602,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

