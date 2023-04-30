Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,507 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSCR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,409. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.