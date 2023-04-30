Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $195.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

