Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

