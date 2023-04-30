Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. City State Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,608,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,451. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

