Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,425 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,687,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

