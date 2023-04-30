Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.
Landstar System Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.03. 275,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average of $170.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.
Landstar System Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.82.
Insider Activity at Landstar System
In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Landstar System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
