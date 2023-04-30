Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.03. 275,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average of $170.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

