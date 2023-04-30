L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00 to $12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion to $17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.71 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

