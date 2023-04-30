Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY remained flat at $8.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Further Reading

