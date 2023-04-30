KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -260.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

