Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of KEX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. Kirby has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Kirby by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

