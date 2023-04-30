Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.57 EPS.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE KIM opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.08.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.