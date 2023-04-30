Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

