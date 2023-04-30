Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $350,235,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 683,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 327,838 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

