Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.2 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Keppel stock remained flat at $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Keppel has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

About Keppel

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

