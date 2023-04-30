Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.2 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
Keppel stock remained flat at $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Keppel has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.79.
About Keppel
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.