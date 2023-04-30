Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kemira Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

KOYJF stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

