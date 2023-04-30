Joystick 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,889.75 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $11.22 million and $10,889.75 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00026941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,267.73 or 0.99935656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05592087 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,633.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

