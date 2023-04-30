Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
Jollibee Foods Price Performance
Shares of JBFCY opened at $15.89 on Friday. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile
