John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.22. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,770. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

