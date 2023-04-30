John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.22. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,770. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47.
John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Further Reading
