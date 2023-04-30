John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
