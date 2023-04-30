John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.