JMP Securities Trims Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $65.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

