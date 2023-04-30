Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in April

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.73) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Jet2 Stock Performance

DRTGF stock remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Friday. Jet2 has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

Featured Articles

