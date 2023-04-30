Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock opened at $3,900.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52 week low of $3,900.00 and a 52 week high of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

