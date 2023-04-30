iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,560.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 273,139 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 322,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,102,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $287.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average of $262.20.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.