iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,513. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.50 and a 200 day moving average of $277.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

