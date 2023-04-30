iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVW traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $64.84. 1,457,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,361. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

