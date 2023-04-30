iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Cut by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $197.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

