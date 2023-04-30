iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
SMMD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,808 shares. The firm has a market cap of $679.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
