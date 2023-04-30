iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,794. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

