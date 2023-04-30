iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 1,412,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

