iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Biltmore Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,573 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 5.2% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

