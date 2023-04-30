iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.66. 12,605 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $100.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.